Major Stake Acquisition by Goldman Sachs and ICICI Prudential in DLF

Goldman Sachs and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund made a significant investment in DLF, buying over 43.40 lakh shares of the real estate giant. This transaction, which took place on Friday, amounts to nearly Rs 231 crore and represents a 0.17% stake in the Gurugram-based company.

The financial move was implemented through Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I Ltd and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, each acquiring 21,70,473 shares at an average price of Rs 531.7 per share, as per BSE block deal data.

On the sale side, the British investment management firm Baillie Gifford & Co., with its affiliates, along with Best Investment Corporation, linked to China's sovereign wealth fund, divested an equal number of shares, impacting DLF's share price which fell slightly by 0.32% to close at Rs 540.70 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)