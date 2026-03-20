Left Menu

Major Stake Acquisition by Goldman Sachs and ICICI Prudential in DLF

Goldman Sachs and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund have purchased over 43.40 lakh shares of DLF, acquiring a 0.17% stake in the real estate company. The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 531.7 each, totaling nearly Rs 231 crore. Meanwhile, Baillie Gifford & Co., along with Best Investment Corporation, offloaded the same number of shares.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 20:21 IST
Major Stake Acquisition by Goldman Sachs and ICICI Prudential in DLF
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Goldman Sachs and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund made a significant investment in DLF, buying over 43.40 lakh shares of the real estate giant. This transaction, which took place on Friday, amounts to nearly Rs 231 crore and represents a 0.17% stake in the Gurugram-based company.

The financial move was implemented through Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I Ltd and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, each acquiring 21,70,473 shares at an average price of Rs 531.7 per share, as per BSE block deal data.

On the sale side, the British investment management firm Baillie Gifford & Co., with its affiliates, along with Best Investment Corporation, linked to China's sovereign wealth fund, divested an equal number of shares, impacting DLF's share price which fell slightly by 0.32% to close at Rs 540.70 on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026