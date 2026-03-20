Major Stake Acquisition by Goldman Sachs and ICICI Prudential in DLF
Goldman Sachs and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund have purchased over 43.40 lakh shares of DLF, acquiring a 0.17% stake in the real estate company. The shares were bought at an average price of Rs 531.7 each, totaling nearly Rs 231 crore. Meanwhile, Baillie Gifford & Co., along with Best Investment Corporation, offloaded the same number of shares.
- Country:
- India
Goldman Sachs and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund made a significant investment in DLF, buying over 43.40 lakh shares of the real estate giant. This transaction, which took place on Friday, amounts to nearly Rs 231 crore and represents a 0.17% stake in the Gurugram-based company.
The financial move was implemented through Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I Ltd and ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, each acquiring 21,70,473 shares at an average price of Rs 531.7 per share, as per BSE block deal data.
On the sale side, the British investment management firm Baillie Gifford & Co., with its affiliates, along with Best Investment Corporation, linked to China's sovereign wealth fund, divested an equal number of shares, impacting DLF's share price which fell slightly by 0.32% to close at Rs 540.70 on the BSE.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Real Estate Giants Godrej and Lodha Bet Big on India's Housing Boom
Anjarle: India's Coastal Real Estate Gem Unveiled
VC Properties Hosts Mega Real Estate Meet in Pune to Explore Plotted Development Surge
BIG FM Realty Launches Bold Entry into Luknow's Real Estate With Big UNIMAXX City
Dubai's Real Estate Tremors Amid U.S.-Israeli Conflict