Gujarat Triumphs in Diesel Price Rollback for Fishermen

The Gujarat state has won a crucial victory for its fisherfolk, getting the central government to roll back a diesel price increase initially imposed on their trade. Fisheries Minister Jitu Vaghani announced that the considerable price hike has been reversed following state-level negotiations with the Centre.

Originally, the cost of bulk diesel, used extensively by the fishing industry, saw a Rs 22.43 per litre increase due to fluctuations in global oil prices. This uptick placed immense pressure on fishermen across the state. The Gujarat government quickly moved to address the issue, advocating for an exemption for this vital sector.

Thanks to these efforts, and under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre has instructed Bharat Petroleum to revert to earlier pricing for diesel used in fishing boats, providing critical relief. Fishermen will now continue to benefit from discounted fuel rates, crucial for their economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)