PGIMER to Launch Standalone Transplant Centre Enhancing Medical Services

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is gearing up to offer a standalone transplant centre soon. The announcement came from Professor Vivek Lal, PGIMER Director, during the Indian Society of Transplant Surgeons annual conference.

This new centre aims to centralize transplant services previously managed by specialized departments, enhancing efficiency and outcomes. It promises to expand infrastructure, amplify training with simulation facilities, and boost research prowess.

Professor Lal underscored the integral role of transplantation in surgical science, acknowledging donors and coordinators as key contributors. He emphasized learning from India's medical heritage and urged future surgeons to embrace the legacy of pioneers in the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)