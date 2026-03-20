Patiala Administration Prioritizes Uninterrupted Domestic LPG Supply
The Patiala district administration prioritizes uninterrupted domestic LPG supply, warning against black marketing and illegal practices. Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia emphasized transparency and urged shifts to PNG. Institutions remain unaffected, and stringent inspections are ensuring compliance. Increased bookings have led to reduced commercial supply, but essential services remain prioritized.
- Country:
- India
The district administration of Patiala has reiterated its commitment to ensure uninterrupted domestic LPG supply, issuing a stern warning against black marketing and illegal diversion practices.
At a review meeting, Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia insisted on a 'first booked, first delivered' policy for LPG cylinders. He urged institutions and bulk consumers to transition to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) wherever feasible to enhance efficiency.
Further, inspections revealed that commercial misuse of domestic cylinders is being tackled, and the supply to hospitals remains unaffected, with steady bookings. Additional Deputy Commissioner Simarpreet Kaur confirmed no gas shortages while encouraging the move to PNG.
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