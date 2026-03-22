Tragic Helicopter Crash Claims Lives During Training in Qatar

A tragic helicopter crash occurred in Qatar, resulting in the loss of one Turkish soldier along with two personnel from Turkish defense firm Aselsan. The incident took place during a training flight, as confirmed by the Turkish Defence Ministry on Sunday.

Adding to the casualties, four Qatari troops also died in the crash. According to the Turkish Defence Ministry, the helicopter went down due to a technical issue, although further details have yet to be revealed.

Qatari authorities have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the crash. The incident underlines the inherent risks involved in military aviation training exercises.

(With inputs from agencies.)