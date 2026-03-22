Escalating Tensions: Israeli Settlers Rampage in West Bank Villages

Over the weekend, Israeli settlers launched violent attacks on several Palestinian villages in the West Bank, escalating regional tensions. Cars were smashed, fires set, and multiple individuals wounded in these communities.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society confirmed that at least three people in Jalud suffered head injuries and were hospitalized after confronting the settlers. Despite acknowledgements of the violence, the Israeli military has not reported any arrests or the opening of investigations.

This surge in settler aggression occurs amid plans for new settlements and a broader wave of violence as part of ongoing conflicts. The United Nations highlights the alarming number of Palestinian casualties amidst the persistent unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)