Trenzet Infra Ltd Set for IPO as Railway Projects Gain Momentum

Trenzet Infra Ltd, a prominent name in the railway-focused EPC sector, has initiated steps to raise capital through its IPO, according to a recent filing with SEBI.

The offering will comprise a fresh issue and an offer for sale from promoters, targeting to channel funds towards working capital and construction equipment.

Positioned in Andhra Pradesh, Trenzet Infra boasts a broad portfolio executing railway infrastructure projects, which underscores its pivotal industry standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)