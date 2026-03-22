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Trenzet Infra Ltd Set for IPO as Railway Projects Gain Momentum

Railway-focused engineering procurement and construction (EPC) company, Trenzet Infra Ltd, has filed with SEBI for an IPO. This includes both a fresh issue and an offer for sale. The IPO proceeds aim to support working capital and equipment purchases. Trenzet's order book and project executions highlight its industry role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 16:11 IST
Trenzet Infra Ltd Set for IPO as Railway Projects Gain Momentum
  • Country:
  • India

Trenzet Infra Ltd, a prominent name in the railway-focused EPC sector, has initiated steps to raise capital through its IPO, according to a recent filing with SEBI.

The offering will comprise a fresh issue and an offer for sale from promoters, targeting to channel funds towards working capital and construction equipment.

Positioned in Andhra Pradesh, Trenzet Infra boasts a broad portfolio executing railway infrastructure projects, which underscores its pivotal industry standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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