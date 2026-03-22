Mega Steel Plant Foundation Set in Andhra Pradesh

In a major industrial development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for a significant steel plant by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India. The ceremony will take place at Rajayyapeta village in Anakapalli district, with distinguished guests, including Union Heavy Industries and Steel Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

The ambitious project, with an estimated investment of Rs 1.3 lakh crore, promises to enhance the steel production capacity in India significantly. Spanning over 5,400 acres, the integrated steel plant will be developed in two phases, eventually boasting a production capacity of 18 million tonnes per annum. The initial phase alone is expected to generate an investment of Rs 70,000 crore and create jobs for about one lakh people.

The government's proactive support, including infrastructural provisions like a four-lane road connecting the plant to National Highway-16, underscores the project's importance in meeting India's growing steel demand and boosting the Visakhapatnam Economic Region as an industrial hub. The foundation laying marks a pivotal step towards industrial transformation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)