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Indian IPO Giants: Reliance Jio's Potential Record-Breaker

Reliance Jio Platforms, part of Mukesh Ambani's conglomerate, is set for a potentially record-breaking IPO aiming for $4 billion. This could surpass previous notable Indian listings such as Hyundai Motor India, Life Insurance Corporation, and Paytm. Top stakeholders are expected to dilute their shares using a 'pure offer for sale' strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:19 IST
Indian IPO Giants: Reliance Jio's Potential Record-Breaker
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Jio Platforms, Mukesh Ambani's ambitious telecom venture, is poised to make waves in the Indian stock market with a potential $4 billion initial public offering. The move comes as the company gears up to become one of India's largest IPOs, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Past records show remarkable IPOs, such as Hyundai Motor India's groundbreaking $2.97 billion listing and Life Insurance Corporation's noteworthy, albeit smaller than targeted, divestment. Paytm's IPO, despite raising significant funds, witnessed a dramatic initial stock price drop.

Industry insiders expect Reliance Jio to adopt a 'pure offer for sale' model like previous major players, diluting current stakeholder shares. Such a strategy previously propelled LG Electronics India to substantial success, showcasing significant investor interest.

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