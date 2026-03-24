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Campus Clampdown: Students Challenge New Protest Directive

Delhi University's mandate requiring 72-hour prior permission for campus protests is sparking controversy. The All India Students' Association (AISA) argues the directive suppresses 'progressive voices' and infringes on students' right to assemble. The notification follows recent unrest and is viewed as a reaction to growing activism on campus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:19 IST
Campus Clampdown: Students Challenge New Protest Directive
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  • India

The recent directive from Delhi University, demanding a 72-hour prior permission for any campus protest, has ignited controversy among student groups.

The All India Students' Association (AISA) criticized the move as an infringement on rights and an attempt to suppress progressive voices.

This directive, seen as a reaction to growing dissent, follows a ban on protests after recent violence on campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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