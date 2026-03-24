Left Menu

In politics, election is only a part and not final; there is no 'fullstop' in politics, says MNM chief Kamal Haasan in Chennai.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:18 IST
In politics, election is only a part and not final; there is no 'fullstop' in politics, says MNM chief Kamal Haasan in Chennai.
  • Country:
  • India

In politics, election is only a part and not final; there is no 'fullstop' in politics, says MNM chief Kamal Haasan in Chennai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka's Fiscal Strain: The Impact of Guarantee Schemes

Karnataka's Fiscal Strain: The Impact of Guarantee Schemes

 India
2
Khattar Emphasizes Transparency in Welfare Schemes and Agricultural Advancements

Khattar Emphasizes Transparency in Welfare Schemes and Agricultural Advancem...

 India
3
Middle East Tensions Shake FTSE Amid Economic Downgrades

Middle East Tensions Shake FTSE Amid Economic Downgrades

 Global
4
Chaos Unleashed: Intoxicated Man Hijacks Bus in Visakhapatnam Followed by Tragic Andhra Pradesh Accident

Chaos Unleashed: Intoxicated Man Hijacks Bus in Visakhapatnam Followed by Tr...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026