Puducherry Politics: Supporters Protest Amid Seat Allocation Controversy

Supporters of former Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy took to the streets on Tuesday, expressing their discontent over the allocation of tickets for the April 9 Assembly polls. The protest was directed at Puducherry Congress president V Vaithalingam, who was accused of denying Narayanasamy a ticket for the Nellithope constituency.

This seat has been assigned to the DMK, a key ally in the INDI block, with V Karthikeyan announced as the candidate. Meanwhile, Vaithalingam is pursuing an Assembly seat from Thattanchavady, contending against AINRC leader and current Chief Minister N Rangasamy, who is defending his position there.

Narayanasamy's supporters demonstrated in front of Vaithilingam's residence and the Congress Committee office, necessitating police intervention to calm the situation. Previously elected from Nellithope in a 2016 by-election, Narayanasamy skipped the 2021 race. Now, Congress will vie for 16 of the union territory's 30 seats, with the DMK contesting the rest. Nominations concluded Monday, with scrutiny commencing March 24 and final withdrawals by March 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)