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Tragic Incident at Kanpur Wedding: Teenage Loan Conflict Turns Fatal

In Kanpur's Dehat area, a 16-year-old allegedly stabbed his classmate to death over a Rs 500 loan dispute at a wedding. The victim, Satyam Nishad, was reportedly attacked after seeking more time to repay. The accused was caught and detained. The community is deeply shocked by this tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:17 IST
Tragic Incident at Kanpur Wedding: Teenage Loan Conflict Turns Fatal
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In a shocking incident at a wedding in Kanpur's Dehat area, a 16-year-old reportedly stabbed his classmate to death over a Rs 500 loan dispute, law enforcement officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The altercation took a deadly turn near the DJ area at Vimla Garden, where the accused confronted Satyam Nishad, 15, who had asked for more time to repay the money. The accused, enraged, allegedly used a knife intended for cutting vegetables to stab Nishad multiple times, leading to his demise at the scene.

The accused attempted to flee but was apprehended by local villagers and handed over to the police. Authorities are investigating multiple motives, including conflicting reports of a loan and a disagreement over a mobile phone. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving the victim's family grief-stricken.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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