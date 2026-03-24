Possible Takeover Looms: Sumitomo Mitsui's Interest in Jefferies

Jefferies shares jumped 10% in premarket trading on Tuesday, driven by a Financial Times report suggesting Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is considering a takeover of the U.S. investment bank.

SMFG, holding a 20% stake in Jefferies, has mobilized a team to explore acquisition potential should Jefferies' share price continue to drop, offering a strategic opportunity. This development comes as Jefferies faces investor skepticism due to its links with frail companies and ongoing legal challenges.

Such a move by SMFG, Japan's second-largest banking group, would not be immediate, and regulatory scrutiny could pose significant hurdles. Nonetheless, SMFG aims to better align with international demands amid growing cross-border transaction opportunities.