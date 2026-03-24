Possible Takeover Looms: Sumitomo Mitsui's Interest in Jefferies
Shares of Jefferies surged following reports that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, its significant stakeholder, is considering a takeover. The move is sparked by Jefferies' share price slump amid ongoing legal challenges and investor skepticism over its risk management. The takeover could face regulatory and operational challenges.
Jefferies shares jumped 10% in premarket trading on Tuesday, driven by a Financial Times report suggesting Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group is considering a takeover of the U.S. investment bank.
SMFG, holding a 20% stake in Jefferies, has mobilized a team to explore acquisition potential should Jefferies' share price continue to drop, offering a strategic opportunity. This development comes as Jefferies faces investor skepticism due to its links with frail companies and ongoing legal challenges.
Such a move by SMFG, Japan's second-largest banking group, would not be immediate, and regulatory scrutiny could pose significant hurdles. Nonetheless, SMFG aims to better align with international demands amid growing cross-border transaction opportunities.