Tragic Discovery: Missing Patient’s Body Found in Hospital Trash

The decomposed body of a missing patient was discovered in a government-run hospital, raising serious questions about hospital protocols and patient safety. Authorities are conducting an internal investigation to understand how Sunil Yadav's body ended up in a pile of garbage.

Sunil Yadav, aged 54 and a resident of Baba Kutty in Bagbeda locality, was first admitted to Sadar Hospital due to weakness, and later referred to MGM Hospital on March 13. He went missing three days later, on March 16. Shockingly, his body was found on the hospital premises near the cath lab on Monday evening.

The discovery has sparked outrage from Yadav's family, who accuse the hospital of negligence. Police have registered an unnatural death case, with Officer-in-Charge Sachin Kumar Das leading the investigation. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death as inquiries continue.