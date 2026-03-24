Drug Overdose Crisis: Himachal's Battle Against Addiction

The drug overdose crisis in Himachal Pradesh claimed 66 lives between 2023 and January 2026, as revealed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in an assembly reply. Addressing a query from BJP MLAs Jeet Ram Katwal and Prakash Rana, Sukhu disclosed the alarming statistics, including 6,246 cases filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In addressing the drug menace, the state government is taking definitive action. Of the cases reported, 3,152 involved Chitta, an adulterated form of heroin. Convictions were secured in 108 cases, while 139 were acquitted, and 5,437 cases await trial. Furthermore, 5,298 accused individuals received bail, with specific provisions for small and intermediate quantities under special circumstances.

To combat drug trafficking, preventive measures include confiscating illicit assets and the establishment of the state-level National Coordination Centre (NCORD) helmed by the chief secretary. Initiatives such as the Drug-Free Himachal app and a toll-free hotline aim to engage the public. The government also operates Integrated Drug Prevention Centers with NGO support and has established 109 new 'Disha Centres' offering counseling and rehabilitation services.

(With inputs from agencies.)