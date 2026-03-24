Supreme Court Intervenes: Manipur's Legal Aid for Victims

The Supreme Court has demanded an explanation from Manipur's State Legal Authority about the lack of legal aid for two women allegedly paraded naked during ethnic clashes in 2023. The Chief Justice of India, Surya Kant, and Justice Joymalya Bagchi have highlighted procedural delays concerning the victims.

The court's directive follows the Gauhati High Court's controversial decision to grant bail to two accused men pending charges, sparking concern over prolonged detention. The CBI, opposing bail, stressed the severity of the sexual violence allegations.

In a broader context, ethnic tensions have simmered in Manipur since a 'Tribal Solidarity March' led to violent clashes. The appointment of legal counsel who can converse in local languages is crucial for the victims' effective representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)