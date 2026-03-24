AIMIM Leader's Provocative Speech Sparks Controversy

In a developing situation in Uttar Pradesh, an FIR has been lodged against Shaukat Ali, head of AIMIM's state unit, after a video of a purportedly provocative speech emerged on social media.

The police have confirmed that the video shows Ali making remarks that could potentially incite communal unrest.

In response, local Hindu leader Sachin Sirohi has voiced strong condemnation of Ali's statements, urging the community to uphold peace. Ali, meanwhile, has alleged that the video misrepresents his speech by omitting significant portions.

(With inputs from agencies.)