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AIMIM Leader's Provocative Speech Sparks Controversy

Shaukat Ali, AIMIM Uttar Pradesh unit chief, is under scrutiny after a video of his alleged provocative speech surfaced online. Police have registered an FIR and are investigating further. The speech, claimed to disturb communal harmony, has received condemnation from local groups while Ali contests the portrayal of his remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:13 IST
AIMIM Leader's Provocative Speech Sparks Controversy
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In a developing situation in Uttar Pradesh, an FIR has been lodged against Shaukat Ali, head of AIMIM's state unit, after a video of a purportedly provocative speech emerged on social media.

The police have confirmed that the video shows Ali making remarks that could potentially incite communal unrest.

In response, local Hindu leader Sachin Sirohi has voiced strong condemnation of Ali's statements, urging the community to uphold peace. Ali, meanwhile, has alleged that the video misrepresents his speech by omitting significant portions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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