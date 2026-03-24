Collaboration Catalysts: Boosting India's NewSpace Economy

In a major conclave organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in conjunction with IN-SPACe, stakeholders from government, industry, and academia gathered to stress the critical role of collaboration in advancing India's burgeoning space sector. Experts underscored that fostering stronger partnerships is essential to accelerate the country's evolving NewSpace economy.

Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe, referred to the space sector as a "sunrise sector" that has transformed dramatically, with over 400 startups positioning India as a global leader. He emphasized that to realize the projected USD 44 billion space economy by 2033, academia must enhance its role in providing education, incubation, and advanced research opportunities.

Industry leaders and academics agree that while research and innovation often start within academia, bridging the gap to commercial viability remains crucial. Initiatives like Antariksh Prayogshala and CANSAT programmes are being highlighted as pathways to meeting workforce needs, with an estimated 100,000 engineers entering the space sector in the next five years.

Former UGC Chairperson Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar highlighted India's growing prominence in the global space landscape, pointing to policy reforms and skilled manpower as critical drivers for the transition from lab research to real-world applications. The event also underscored the 'Triple Helix Model' of collaboration between industry, academia, and government.

Echoing similar sentiments, Bellatrix Aerospace CEO Rohan M Ganapathy noted the sector has undergone "magical transformation" over the past decade but stressed the need for more robust institutional support to facilitate the commercialization of promising research. The conclave concluded with the signing of MoUs to foster collaboration in curriculum and research development, attended by over 200 experts keen on accelerating innovation and skill development in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)