Swift Response: Delhi's Water Supply Resumes After Disruption

In the wake of a significant pipeline burst that stalled operations at a key water treatment facility, Delhi residents can expect partial restoration of water supply by Tuesday evening, according to Water Minister Parvesh Verma.

The incident, occurring on March 22 due to a 600-mm pipe rupture, submerged the main pump house, forcing a total shutdown. By now, three of the nine motors at the plant are operational, with the remainder in final testing stages.

Minister Verma confirmed, "Efforts are in high gear to restore order. We're ensuring that relief reaches affected areas promptly." The repairs include extensive electro-mechanical system restorations. Additionally, the Delhi Chief Minister announced a significant budget allocation to bolster the facility's future resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)