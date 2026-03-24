Left Menu

Swift Response: Delhi's Water Supply Resumes After Disruption

A pipeline burst caused major disruptions at a water treatment facility in Delhi, affecting water supply to central localities. The Delhi Water Minister assures that 50% supply will resume by Tuesday night, with full restoration expected by Wednesday. Extensive repair work is underway to mitigate future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:54 IST
Swift Response: Delhi's Water Supply Resumes After Disruption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a significant pipeline burst that stalled operations at a key water treatment facility, Delhi residents can expect partial restoration of water supply by Tuesday evening, according to Water Minister Parvesh Verma.

The incident, occurring on March 22 due to a 600-mm pipe rupture, submerged the main pump house, forcing a total shutdown. By now, three of the nine motors at the plant are operational, with the remainder in final testing stages.

Minister Verma confirmed, "Efforts are in high gear to restore order. We're ensuring that relief reaches affected areas promptly." The repairs include extensive electro-mechanical system restorations. Additionally, the Delhi Chief Minister announced a significant budget allocation to bolster the facility's future resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026