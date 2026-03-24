Historic St. Andrew's Church in Lviv Endangered in Daytime Russian Assault

The historic St. Andrew's Church, a significant part of a UNESCO World Heritage site, faced an assault from Russian forces in Lviv, Ukraine, according to Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. The attack occurred in the bustling city center during daylight hours, raising serious concerns over civilian safety.

Prime Minister Svyrydenko reported on X that Russian-Iranian drones were responsible for the strike, adding that the aggression targeted a populated urban area and risked numerous lives. The attack underscores the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

Local authorities have confirmed two injuries resulting from this rare daytime attack, drawing significant international attention and condemnation. The incident emphasizes the persistent vulnerability of cultural heritage sites amid military conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)