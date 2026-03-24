Odisha Freezes Power Tariffs for Fifth Year Running

In a significant decision, the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) has decided to maintain the power tariffs for domestic consumers without any increase for the fiscal year 2026-27. This marks the fifth consecutive year with no rise in electricity rates for households in Odisha.

During a public meeting, OERC Secretary Priyabrata Patnaik announced that after considering input from various stakeholders, it was concluded that the tariff would remain unchanged. For the past five years, tariffs have actually been reduced by 10 paise in certain slabs, allowing domestic consumers to pay Rs 2.90 for the first 50 units, with increasing rates for higher consumption.

Additionally, the commission has introduced new rebates for industrial users and those switching to prepaid and e-billing systems. Industrial consumers will benefit from increased rebates when operating beyond 80% capacity, and e-bill users will receive a Rs 10 discount per bill.

(With inputs from agencies.)