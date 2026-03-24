Mamata Banerjee Steps Down from 23 Positions Ahead of Polls

In a strategic move preceding the West Bengal Assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has resigned from 23 offices and positions she held within various departments and affiliated agencies. The state government's home department has issued a directive for the necessary acceptance of her resignations.

Among the notable positions she relinquished are the head of the state health mission, chairperson of the state wildlife board, and chief of the Bangla Sangeet Mela organising committee. Banerjee, vying for the Bhabanipur seat, is set against Suvendu Adhikari, the state's Opposition Leader.

The administration has been advised to promptly comply with the procedures for accepting her resignations, ensuring a comprehensive relinquishment of responsibilities. A compliance report on the acceptance of her resignations is expected to be filed by 4 pm on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)