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Mystery Unfolds as Former MLA's Son Found Dead in Forest

The charred body of Raju Bolashetty, son of former MLA Baburao Bolashetty, was discovered in his car in a Dharwad district forest. Police suspect murder, and an investigation is underway to identify the culprits. Teams have been formed, and evidence is being gathered to uncover the truth behind the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharwad | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:53 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:53 IST
Mystery Unfolds as Former MLA's Son Found Dead in Forest
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities are investigating a baffling case after the charred remains of Raju Bolashetty, aged 53, were found in a car within a dense forest of Dharwad district on Tuesday. Bolashetty, hailing from Udakeri village, was the son of former MLA Baburao Bolashetty.

Initial police inquiries suggest that assailants may have killed Bolashetty and subsequently set the vehicle ablaze to eliminate evidence. The discovery was made near a desolate railway track in Ramapur village. Authorities are exploring several leads to determine the motive behind this gruesome incident.

The Dharwad Rural Police, along with forensic experts and a canine unit, conducted a thorough investigation at the scene. They have registered a case and are actively pursuing leads to solve this mysterious crime. A post-mortem examination is being conducted to provide further insights into the circumstances surrounding Bolashetty's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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