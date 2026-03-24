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Railway Reforms: New Cancellation and Upgrade Policies Unveiled

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced new ticket cancellation policies, extending non-refundability up to eight hours before train departure. Travel class upgrades and boarding point changes are now more flexible. Meanwhile, new measures are implemented to curb ticket black marketing and improve salt and auto transportation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:56 IST
Railway Reforms: New Cancellation and Upgrade Policies Unveiled
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The Indian Railways has announced significant reforms aimed at modernizing its ticketing and logistics systems, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The new rules stipulate that train ticket cancellations up to eight hours before departure will no longer be eligible for refunds, doubling the existing four-hour window.

The reforms also make travel class upgrades and changes to boarding points more convenient for passengers. Counter ticket holders can now upgrade their class and change boarding points up to 30 minutes before departure, enhancing flexibility. These changes follow a widespread strategy to prevent ticket hoarding by touts.

Additionally, initiatives to improve cargo transport were introduced, particularly in salt and automotive sectors. These measures include the use of special containers and mechanized handling systems to ensure efficient logistics. The Railway Ministry continues to focus on improving both passenger amenities and operational efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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