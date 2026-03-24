Controversial Transgender Rights Bill Passes Amidst Opposition Uproar
The Lok Sabha has passed an amendment to the transgender protection law, sparking opposition due to its exclusion of various sexual orientations. The bill, proposed by Social Justice Minister Virendra Kumar, increases penalties for offenders but narrows the definition of 'transgender', excluding identities like gay and lesbian.
- Country:
- India
The Lok Sabha passed a contentious bill on Tuesday that amends the existing law on transgender rights, despite strong objections from opposition members. The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026, seeks to redefine 'transgender' by excluding individuals with different sexual orientations.
Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar stated the legislation's intent is to protect those facing social discrimination due to biological issues. However, opposition leaders criticized it for excluding a wide range of gender identities and sexual orientations, arguing it undermines the right to self-determination.
The new bill also introduces harsher penalties, increasing imprisonment from two years to a maximum of 14 years. Critics demand the bill be sent to a standing committee for reassessment, arguing it contradicts a Supreme Court ruling affirming rights under the Constitution's Articles 14, 15, 19, and 21.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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