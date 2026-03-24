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Platform Safety in Question: Mahakaran Station Incident

A portion of a rubber fender at Mahakaran station overheated as a Metro train arrived, triggering safety protocols. While officials confirmed no fire or sparks, services on the down line were halted for a 53-minute inspection. The exact cause of the issue is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:38 IST
Platform Safety in Question: Mahakaran Station Incident
  • Country:
  • India

An incident at Mahakaran station on the Green Line saw part of a rubber fender smouldering as a train arrived, according to Metro Railway statements. Although Metro officials confirmed there were no flames or sparks, this event led to immediate precautionary measures.

The down line services between Howrah Maidan and Sector V were temporarily suspended for 53 minutes to allow engineers to inspect the system's integrity, including the power supply. Passengers from the affected train were asked to deboard for their safety, highlighting the emphasis on passenger protection.

A Metro spokesperson clarified that this was not a fire event but rather an isolated overheating incident of a protective rubber strip. The investigation continues to identify the root cause, while safety systems remain under constant monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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