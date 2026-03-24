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AIADMK's Grand Manifesto Promises: Free Fridges and More

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami pledges free refrigerators and subsidies for rice ration cardholders if voted to power in Tamil Nadu's 2026 elections. The manifesto promises various welfare schemes focusing on women's empowerment, infrastructure, and combating corruption, with a critique on the current DMK governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:39 IST
AIADMK's Grand Manifesto Promises: Free Fridges and More
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AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced a sweeping set of promises ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, including free refrigerators for all rice category of ration cardholders.

The manifesto pledges one kilo of dal and one litre of cooking oil for free to ration cardholders, alongside a one-time grant to aid families with rising costs. Nearly 2.22 crore rice ration cardholders are set to benefit from these promises.

The announcements come amidst criticism of the current DMK government, which Palaniswami described as rife with corruption and inefficiency. The AIADMK promises to expand fiscal channels to fund these proposals and address state issues if elected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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