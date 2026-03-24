Arson Attack on Czech Arms Facility: International Tensions and Detainment Efforts

Three individuals, including Americans and Czechs, were detained after an arson attack on a Czech arms producer's site, according to police sources in Czech Republic and Slovakia. The incident, linked to a group opposing collaborations with Israeli firm Elbit Systems, caused significant damage to LPP Holding's facility.

The attack took place at an industrial complex in Pardubice, approximately 120 km east of Prague. LPP Holding, intending to work with Elbit Systems, emphasized that no formal partnership has begun. Their drones aid Ukraine in its conflict against Russia, which has denied any hybrid attack associations.

The group behind the arson warned of publishing sensitive documents unless LPP severs ties with Elbit Systems and condemns actions in Palestine. This event coincides with escalating Middle East tensions following Israeli military actions against Hamas post-attack on Israeli territories.