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Unincorporated Enterprises Thrive with 6.18% Employment Surge in 2025

In 2025, employment in India's unincorporated sector climbed by 6.18%, creating over 74.52 lakh new jobs according to ASUSE. The sector experienced significant growth across services, manufacturing, and trade, with substantial digital adoption and a rise in women-led enterprises. Gross Value Added per worker increased, reflecting improved productivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 19:21 IST
Unincorporated Enterprises Thrive with 6.18% Employment Surge in 2025
  • Country:
  • India

Employment in India's unincorporated enterprises grew by 6.18% to 12.80 crore in 2025, according to a government survey released on Tuesday. The Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises (ASUSE) for 2025 revealed a robust addition of over 74.52 lakh jobs during this period.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation highlighted the expansion across sectors, with significant job creation in the 'Other Services' and trade industries. The survey also indicated a growth in Gross Value Added (GVA), digitally-driven operations, and a rise in female-owned enterprises.

The number of establishments using the internet surged from 26.7% in 2023-24 to 39.4% in 2025, reflecting increasing digital adoption. This trend underscores a broad-based expansion and productivity improvements in the unincorporated sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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