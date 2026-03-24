Call for a Comprehensive Review of Judiciary Remuneration

Kartikeya Sharma, an MP from Haryana, addressed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, urging a reevaluation of the salary and service conditions for India's judiciary. He highlighted that Indian judges receive less pay than their counterparts in several leading global democracies.

Sharma insisted that aligning judicial remuneration with international benchmarks and the significance of the judiciary as an institution is essential for maintaining judicial independence. He argued that a dignified compensation package would help in attracting and retaining top legal professionals.

He further pointed out the discrepancy between the judiciary's responsibilities and their current compensation, which does not match up to other high public offices in India. This gap, he said, poses a threat to institutional balance and long-term institutional growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)