Left Menu

JP Morgan Appoints Rahul Badhwar as India Chief

JP Morgan has named Rahul Badhwar, a veteran from HSBC, as its senior country officer for India. He replaces Kaustubh Kulkarni, who has moved to Citigroup. Badhwar will focus on growth strategy, governance, and client offerings in the critical Indian market, based out of Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:03 IST
JP Morgan Appoints Rahul Badhwar as India Chief
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, JP Morgan announced the appointment of HSBC veteran Rahul Badhwar as its senior country officer for India. Badhwar's extensive experience, spanning three decades, is expected to steer the company's growth strategy in the crucial Indian market.

After beginning his career in India and gaining experience across Dubai, Hong Kong, and recently in London, Badhwar will be based out of Mumbai. He succeeds Kaustubh Kulkarni, who recently joined Citigroup.

Badhwar's new role involves enhancing client offerings, fortifying governance, and bolstering the talent pool. He will report to Sjoerd Leenart, the Asia Pacific chief executive, and will be part of the Asia Pacific Management Committee. JP Morgan, employing over 55,000 people in India, continues to solidify its presence in investment banking and trade solutions.

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026