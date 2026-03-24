JP Morgan Appoints Rahul Badhwar as India Chief

In a strategic move, JP Morgan announced the appointment of HSBC veteran Rahul Badhwar as its senior country officer for India. Badhwar's extensive experience, spanning three decades, is expected to steer the company's growth strategy in the crucial Indian market.

After beginning his career in India and gaining experience across Dubai, Hong Kong, and recently in London, Badhwar will be based out of Mumbai. He succeeds Kaustubh Kulkarni, who recently joined Citigroup.

Badhwar's new role involves enhancing client offerings, fortifying governance, and bolstering the talent pool. He will report to Sjoerd Leenart, the Asia Pacific chief executive, and will be part of the Asia Pacific Management Committee. JP Morgan, employing over 55,000 people in India, continues to solidify its presence in investment banking and trade solutions.