Meloni's Reforms Stalled: Italy's Premier Faces Political Crossroads

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has entered one of the most challenging phases of her leadership following a crushing defeat in a justice reform referendum. This loss has left her authority diminished, destabilizing her reform plans and weakening her political standing since she assumed office in 2022.

Despite the setback, Meloni has opted not to resign, though her choices moving forward are limited and fraught with risk. Continuing as if nothing has occurred might reduce her to a lame-duck status while the faltering Italian economy continues to struggle. Her alliance with U.S. President Donald Trump is perceived as a growing liability.

In the face of these hurdles, Meloni might seek to amend the electoral law to secure her position in the next election, fearing a dip in support due to current challenges. As the opposition shows signs of division, the timing and outcome of the next election remain uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)