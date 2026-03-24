Countdown Begins: Inauguration of Noida International Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Noida International Airport on March 28. District Magistrate Medha Roopam has been closely monitoring preparations, focusing on security, logistics, and public convenience at the Jewar venue, an official statement revealed.

During her inspection, Roopam assessed arrangements for the stage, rally ground, parking, and movement protocols for public and VIP attendees. She emphasized the completion of all preparations on time, with adequate sanitation and clear signage at crucial points.

The Noida International Airport is expected to become a major connectivity hub in the national capital region, alleviating air traffic at Delhi airport. Managed by the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, the project is seen as a significant development under the public-private partnership model.

(With inputs from agencies.)