Raghav Chadha Urges Relief for Indian Retail Investors Amid West Asia Conflict

AAP MP Raghav Chadha has called for government relief measures to support retail investors following a massive Rs 48 lakh crore loss in the Indian stock markets amidst the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Chadha described the situation as a 'Black Swan event,' unrelated to India's economic fundamentals but severely affecting the market.

Chadha pointed out that foreign portfolio investors withdrew Rs 52,000 crore between March 1-15, contributing to the market's decline. He emphasized the impact on 13.5 crore market investors and urged the government to act, specifically seeking targeted relief for retail investors, including reducing transaction costs like brokerage and securities taxes.

Furthermore, Chadha proposed extending the carry-forward period for capital losses from eight to 12-15 years, highlighting that while India's fundamentals are stable, the policy measures protecting investors need reinforcement in such externally driven crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)