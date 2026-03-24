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Sindhu Mahakumbh: Celebrating Cultural Heritage at Leh's Sindhu Ghat

Ladakh Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena reviewed preparations for the first-ever Sindhu Mahakumbh at Sindhu Ghat, highlighting the cultural heritage and national integration. Scheduled for June 22-27, this event aims to enhance tourism with improvements to infrastructure, focusing on aesthetics, safety, and visitor convenience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:22 IST
Sindhu Mahakumbh: Celebrating Cultural Heritage at Leh's Sindhu Ghat
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, conducted an inspection of Sindhu Ghat, the venue for the inaugural Sindhu Mahakumbh, an event poised to celebrate cultural heritage and national integration in Leh. This festival, marking the 30th anniversary of the Sindhu Darshan Yatra, is set to take place from June 22-27, with key events on June 23-24.

During his visit, Saxena emphasized the need for a world-class experience for tourists and pilgrims expected at Sindhu Ghat. He proposed aesthetic enhancements, suggesting large decorative pots with local flowers to adorn approach routes. The Lt Governor directed departments to enhance the site's appeal, focusing on debris removal, road repairs, landscaping, and safety measures for visitors.

Saxena underscored the importance of public amenities, including lighting, sanitation, and drinking water facilities, to ensure the comfort and safety of attendees. These improvements aim to highlight Ladakh's natural beauty and tourism potential while preserving ecological balance and cultural heritage, ensuring a memorable experience for all visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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