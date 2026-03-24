Left Menu

Historic Kick-Off: 7th IDCA Women T-10 National Championship for Deaf 2026

The 7th IDCA Women T-10 National Cricket Championship for Deaf 2026 began in Gurugram with nine teams vying for the national title. Inaugurated by notable dignitaries, the event celebrates the spirit of deaf women cricketers and is supported by prominent sponsors aiming to uplift differently-abled athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:23 IST
Historic Kick-Off: 7th IDCA Women T-10 National Championship for Deaf 2026
T-10 National Cricket Championship for Deaf 2026 kicks off. (Photo/IDCA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 7th IDCA Women T-10 National Cricket Championship for Deaf 2026 commenced in Gurugram on March 23. Featuring nine teams, this notable sporting event witnesses fierce competition for the coveted national title. Dignitaries, including Gaurav Gautam, Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, presided over the inauguration.

The event's opening was graced by Ajay Gaur, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Sumit Jain, IDCA President, emphasized the profound impact of having distinguished guests enhancing the morale of the participants as well as inspiring young deaf women cricketers.

This championship, supported by prominent sponsors and organizations, runs until March 27. Its focus is on celebrating the resilience of deaf women cricketers, demonstrating that gender and impairments are secondary to the passion for the game. Matches continue through pool stages, semifinals, and the final showdown. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026