Historic Kick-Off: 7th IDCA Women T-10 National Championship for Deaf 2026

The 7th IDCA Women T-10 National Cricket Championship for Deaf 2026 commenced in Gurugram on March 23. Featuring nine teams, this notable sporting event witnesses fierce competition for the coveted national title. Dignitaries, including Gaurav Gautam, Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs, presided over the inauguration.

The event's opening was graced by Ajay Gaur, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Sumit Jain, IDCA President, emphasized the profound impact of having distinguished guests enhancing the morale of the participants as well as inspiring young deaf women cricketers.

This championship, supported by prominent sponsors and organizations, runs until March 27. Its focus is on celebrating the resilience of deaf women cricketers, demonstrating that gender and impairments are secondary to the passion for the game. Matches continue through pool stages, semifinals, and the final showdown. (ANI)