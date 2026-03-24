Security Council Debates Protection Measures for Strait of Hormuz Shipping

The United Nations Security Council is currently engaged in negotiations to safeguard commercial shipping in the critical Strait of Hormuz. Bahrain has presented a draft resolution authorizing 'all necessary means' to ensure safe passage, a proposal that faces challenges due to France's diplomatic stance against adopting such aggressive measures.

The discussions highlight growing apprehension over Iran's actions in the strategic chokepoint, crucial for global oil supply and regional economies. Recent incidents involving Iran have severely impeded navigation, raising the stakes for decisive action. Nevertheless, member states are divided, as Russia and China may exercise vetoes if force is sanctioned.

France has suggested a more conciliatory text, urging a de-escalation of tensions and advocating for defensive measures aligned with international law. As diplomatic efforts continue, the focus remains on balancing security needs with maintaining regional stability and fostering dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)