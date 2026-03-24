Adani Power Shines in ESG Ratings, Surpasses Industry Benchmarks

Adani Power has notably excelled in its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) assessment by CareEdge, underscoring its leadership stance despite the challenges in the carbon-intensive thermal power sector. The company garnered an 80.0 ESG score, surpassing the general industry benchmarks, the report reveals.

The firm posted an environmental score of 75.6, outperforming the industry median of 50.2. This success is attributed to reduced emissions intensity and enhanced energy efficiency. Over 60% of Adani Power's installed capacity now operates using supercritical and ultra-supercritical technologies, optimizing thermal efficiency and reducing coal consumption per electricity unit generated.

Although absolute emissions rose in fiscal 2025 due to capacity expansion, emissions intensity decreased by about 1% yearly, remaining superior to the sector median. The company is keen on a net-zero emissions goal by 2070, steering toward efficiency-driven improvements. Future plans include exploring alternative fuels and advanced technologies. On the social facet, an 81.6 score reflects strengths in health, safety, and community engagement. Governance scored highest at 85.8, propelled by stringent compliance and board oversight. A substantial USD 22 billion investment aims to increase generation capacity to 23.72 GW by 2032, marking the most significant private sector commitment in Indian power.