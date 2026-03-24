NASA Shifts Focus from Lunar Orbit to Moon Surface Base

NASA is shifting its focus from establishing a space station in lunar orbit to constructing a $20 billion base on the moon's surface, as announced by the agency's new chief, Jared Isaacman. This decision marks a significant change in the Artemis program strategy.

At an event in Washington, Isaacman highlighted the rationale behind pausing the Lunar Gateway project in favor of developing infrastructure for sustained operations on the lunar surface. He emphasized the challenges involved in redirecting existing equipment and international commitments.

The transition is reshaping contracts within the Artemis program as NASA accelerates efforts amidst competitive pressure from China's own lunar aspirations. Companies are now racing to adapt to the revised priorities and timelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)