Char Dham Yatra Preparations: Uttarakhand Government Gears Up for Pilgrim Surge

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has declared the upcoming Char Dham yatra as a significant event for both the state government and its people, emphasizing their commitment to accommodating pilgrims from across the nation and the world. The yatra is scheduled to commence on April 19, with extensive preparation undertaken since the conclusion of the 2025 pilgrimage.

Speaking to the press, CM Dhami highlighted the state's focus on infrastructure improvements. 'The Char Dham Yatra is monumental for us. We're prioritizing road quality, accommodation, and security,' he said, noting that over 10 lakh devotees have already registered for the event. The government aims to ensure a seamless experience for all attendees.

In line with this, Housing Secretary R. Rajesh Kumar inspected parking project sites in Gauchar, Karnaprayag, and Chamoli to assess progress. He urged timely project completion to alleviate traffic congestion for both pilgrims and residents. Recently completed parking facilities at Gauchar, capable of housing 27 vehicles, underline the administration's goal of enhancing pilgrimage logistics.

(With inputs from agencies.)