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Illuminating Pathways: Prof. C. Raj Kumar Honored with Prestigious Lighthouse Leadership Award

Professor C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, has been bestowed with the Lighthouse Leadership Award by the STAR Scholars Network, recognizing his outstanding contributions to global higher education and academic leadership. The award ceremony celebrated international leadership in shaping the future of education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:26 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:26 IST
Illuminating Pathways: Prof. C. Raj Kumar Honored with Prestigious Lighthouse Leadership Award
Professor Dr. Uttam Gowli, President & Dr. Keith Wright, Vice President, Star Scholars Network presenting the Lighthouse Leadership Award to Professor Dr. C. Raj Kumar . Image Credit: ANI
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O.P. Jindal University, Washington, D.C., March 25: Professor C. Raj Kumar, the visionary Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, has been awarded the prestigious Lighthouse Leadership Award by the STAR Scholars Network. This accolade honors Prof. Kumar's transformative contributions to global higher education landscapes, institutional innovation, and academic leadership.

The Lighthouse Leadership Award, a renowned international recognition, is inspired by the metaphor of a guiding lighthouse and celebrates pioneering figures in academia whose efforts illuminate pathways for others. Dr. Uttam Gaulee, President of the STAR Scholars Network, emphasized the award's significance, acknowledging Prof. Kumar's achievements as exemplary in positioning India at the forefront of global academic dialogues.

In accepting the award, Professor Kumar expressed gratitude on behalf of the O.P. Jindal Global University community, recognizing their collective effort in building a world-class institution. His leadership has fostered global partnerships and interdisciplinary initiatives, reinforcing JGU's role as a hub for innovation and excellence in education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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