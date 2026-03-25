Illuminating Pathways: Prof. C. Raj Kumar Honored with Prestigious Lighthouse Leadership Award

O.P. Jindal University, Washington, D.C., March 25: Professor C. Raj Kumar, the visionary Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, has been awarded the prestigious Lighthouse Leadership Award by the STAR Scholars Network. This accolade honors Prof. Kumar's transformative contributions to global higher education landscapes, institutional innovation, and academic leadership.

The Lighthouse Leadership Award, a renowned international recognition, is inspired by the metaphor of a guiding lighthouse and celebrates pioneering figures in academia whose efforts illuminate pathways for others. Dr. Uttam Gaulee, President of the STAR Scholars Network, emphasized the award's significance, acknowledging Prof. Kumar's achievements as exemplary in positioning India at the forefront of global academic dialogues.

In accepting the award, Professor Kumar expressed gratitude on behalf of the O.P. Jindal Global University community, recognizing their collective effort in building a world-class institution. His leadership has fostered global partnerships and interdisciplinary initiatives, reinforcing JGU's role as a hub for innovation and excellence in education.

(With inputs from agencies.)