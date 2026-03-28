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Guardians of the Deep: Sperm Whales' Birthing Allies

Sperm whales showcase remarkable teamwork during births, as documented by marine biologists in the Caribbean. NASA is gearing up for the Artemis II Moon mission, marking the return of crewed lunar journeys. Satellite data enhances understanding of how tsunamis begin and travel, aiding future disaster predictions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2026 02:34 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 02:34 IST
Guardians of the Deep: Sperm Whales' Birthing Allies

Marine biologists have made a fascinating discovery in the waters off Dominica's coast. When a sperm whale gives birth, it's not a solo event. Female counterparts rally around the mother, helping the newborn to take its first breaths above the surface, marking a milestone in cetacean birth observations.

NASA is on the verge of a historic lunar expedition as the Artemis II mission team enters its final phase of preparations. NASA astronauts and their Canadian teammate are slated for an April 1 launch from the Kennedy Space Center, threatening a new era of space exploration with their journey around the Moon.

In the wake of a strong earthquake near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, U.S. and French satellites provided vital data on tsunami formation. These insights into the seismic activities at subduction zones hold the promise of advancing our ability to predict future tsunamis and earthquakes.

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