Guardians of the Deep: Sperm Whales' Birthing Allies

Marine biologists have made a fascinating discovery in the waters off Dominica's coast. When a sperm whale gives birth, it's not a solo event. Female counterparts rally around the mother, helping the newborn to take its first breaths above the surface, marking a milestone in cetacean birth observations.

NASA is on the verge of a historic lunar expedition as the Artemis II mission team enters its final phase of preparations. NASA astronauts and their Canadian teammate are slated for an April 1 launch from the Kennedy Space Center, threatening a new era of space exploration with their journey around the Moon.

In the wake of a strong earthquake near Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula, U.S. and French satellites provided vital data on tsunami formation. These insights into the seismic activities at subduction zones hold the promise of advancing our ability to predict future tsunamis and earthquakes.