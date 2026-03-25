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Tragedy on Wheels: Sleeper Bus Overturns in Karol Bagh

A speeding sleeper bus overturned near Hanuman Mandir in Karol Bagh, resulting in two deaths and injuries to 23 passengers. The incident occurred around 1 am. Emergency services promptly responded, extracting trapped passengers and transporting the injured to local hospitals. The driver faces charges of rash driving and negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 17:06 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 17:06 IST
Tragedy on Wheels: Sleeper Bus Overturns in Karol Bagh
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In a tragic incident early Wednesday, a sleeper bus from Jaipur overturned near Hanuman Mandir at Karol Bagh's Jhandewalan, claiming the lives of two passengers and injuring 23 others. The deadly accident occurred as the bus, speeding towards Delhi, failed to navigate a sharp turn, leaving rescue teams scrambling to save lives.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh confirmed that police received an emergency call at 1 am about passengers trapped inside the bus. Eyewitnesses reported chaos as people tried desperately to escape the wreckage. Prompt response from emergency services and locals helped extricate passengers, using everything from bare hands to a JCB machine.

The driver, Pankaj Kumar, is currently undergoing treatment at RML Hospital and has been charged with rash driving and negligence. Visuals from the crash site depict the extensive damage to the bus caused by the overturn. Authorities continue to investigate the accident, as the Delhi Fire Services report highlights urgent reinforcement of road safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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