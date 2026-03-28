Amit Shah's Thunderstorm Delay in Kolkata: BJP Charge Sheet to Follow
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's flight to Kolkata was delayed due to a severe thunderstorm. His arrival was postponed by two hours, causing his plane to hover over neighboring districts. The delay occurred a day after similar weather affected West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's flight.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah's flight to Kolkata was delayed due to a severe thunderstorm, affecting his scheduled arrival. Initially expected to land at 11:46 pm, the special aircraft encountered the storm, necessitating a delayed arrival.
The home minister's flight from Delhi was forced to hover over the airspace of neighboring Nadia and North 24 Parganas districts as a nor'wester brought lightning and heavy rain. The aircraft ultimately landed at 1:46 am on Saturday, and Shah then left the airport in a convoy, welcomed by senior state BJP leaders.
The weather-induced delay echoes previous disruptions, such as the delay faced by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee due to similar conditions. Shah is scheduled to release a charge sheet against the Trinamool Congress government, highlighting BJP's allegations ahead of assembly elections in West Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Controversy
West Bengal Electoral Roll Updates Amidst Controversy
Punctuality Protest: BJP Workers Take Stand Against Delayed Government Event
Controversy as Mamata Banerjee's Video Sparks Election Debate
West Bengal Man's Alleged Militant Ties Lead to Arrest