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Amit Shah's Thunderstorm Delay in Kolkata: BJP Charge Sheet to Follow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's flight to Kolkata was delayed due to a severe thunderstorm. His arrival was postponed by two hours, causing his plane to hover over neighboring districts. The delay occurred a day after similar weather affected West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's flight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-03-2026 02:20 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 02:20 IST
Amit Shah's Thunderstorm Delay in Kolkata: BJP Charge Sheet to Follow
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's flight to Kolkata was delayed due to a severe thunderstorm, affecting his scheduled arrival. Initially expected to land at 11:46 pm, the special aircraft encountered the storm, necessitating a delayed arrival.

The home minister's flight from Delhi was forced to hover over the airspace of neighboring Nadia and North 24 Parganas districts as a nor'wester brought lightning and heavy rain. The aircraft ultimately landed at 1:46 am on Saturday, and Shah then left the airport in a convoy, welcomed by senior state BJP leaders.

The weather-induced delay echoes previous disruptions, such as the delay faced by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee due to similar conditions. Shah is scheduled to release a charge sheet against the Trinamool Congress government, highlighting BJP's allegations ahead of assembly elections in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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