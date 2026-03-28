Amit Shah's Thunderstorm Delay in Kolkata: BJP Charge Sheet to Follow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah's flight to Kolkata was delayed due to a severe thunderstorm, affecting his scheduled arrival. Initially expected to land at 11:46 pm, the special aircraft encountered the storm, necessitating a delayed arrival.

The home minister's flight from Delhi was forced to hover over the airspace of neighboring Nadia and North 24 Parganas districts as a nor'wester brought lightning and heavy rain. The aircraft ultimately landed at 1:46 am on Saturday, and Shah then left the airport in a convoy, welcomed by senior state BJP leaders.

The weather-induced delay echoes previous disruptions, such as the delay faced by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee due to similar conditions. Shah is scheduled to release a charge sheet against the Trinamool Congress government, highlighting BJP's allegations ahead of assembly elections in West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)