Left Menu

Indian Housing Market Braces for Affordability Stabilization Amid Income Growth

Indian housing affordability is expected to stabilize as household income growth surpasses property price increases. CBRE's Housing Affordability Index indicates a plateau in the EMI-to-income ratio until 2028, reducing financial strain on homebuyers. This trend reflects India's shift toward upper-middle-income status by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:32 IST
Indian Housing Market Braces for Affordability Stabilization Amid Income Growth
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for the Indian housing market, affordability is set to stabilize due to household income growth outpacing property price rises for the first time since 2021. According to the CBRE Housing Affordability Index, the crucial EMI-to-income ratio will plateau by 2028, alleviating financial pressure on homebuyers across major urban centers.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO of CBRE India, remarked on the structural inflection point, noting that monetary easing, moderating price appreciation, and rising disposable incomes will improve homebuying conditions. CBRE anticipates variations in sales value-over-volume dynamics through 2026.

The consultancy's review of the residential market reveals new launches and sales exceeding 270,000 units in 2025. Despite a slight moderation in overall sales volume, the premium and luxury segments grew by over 30 percent, highlighting a shift toward higher-priced inventory. Meanwhile, affordable housing remains constrained due to high input costs, with potential government intervention needed to restore market share.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Paving the Path: Striving for Genuine US-Iran Peace Talks

Paving the Path: Striving for Genuine US-Iran Peace Talks

 China
2
Philippines Halts Electricity Market Amid Fuel Crisis

Philippines Halts Electricity Market Amid Fuel Crisis

 Global
3
Ukraine Accuses Russia of Disinformation and Geopolitical Meddling in India

Ukraine Accuses Russia of Disinformation and Geopolitical Meddling in India

 India
4
Pentathlon Ventures Amplifies B2B Tech Startups with Rs 255 Crore Fund

Pentathlon Ventures Amplifies B2B Tech Startups with Rs 255 Crore Fund

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026