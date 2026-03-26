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Reforming the Future of Global Trade

The World Trade Organization (WTO) discusses the necessity for future-focused reforms in the global trade system, as traditional multilateral frameworks have undergone irreversible changes. WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala stresses that the global community must adapt to this new trade environment to maintain economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:06 IST
Reforming the Future of Global Trade
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The World Trade Organization's Director-General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, addressed the complex evolution of global trade frameworks on Thursday, emphasizing the need for forward-thinking reforms.

Okonjo-Iweala declared that the existing multilateral system has seen irreversible transformations, necessitating a revised approach to global trade negotiations and agreements.

As countries navigate this shifting landscape, embracing innovative strategies will be crucial to sustaining economic strength and fostering international cooperation in trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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