Reforming the Future of Global Trade

The World Trade Organization's Director-General, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, addressed the complex evolution of global trade frameworks on Thursday, emphasizing the need for forward-thinking reforms.

Okonjo-Iweala declared that the existing multilateral system has seen irreversible transformations, necessitating a revised approach to global trade negotiations and agreements.

As countries navigate this shifting landscape, embracing innovative strategies will be crucial to sustaining economic strength and fostering international cooperation in trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)