Tragic Family Dispute Turns Deadly on Open Road
A family dispute in Kalaburagi turned tragic as a husband allegedly killed his wife, Saanvi, by slitting her throat on the road. Videos emerged showing the attack, prompting police action. The suspect, Akshay, escaped the scene, and a murder investigation is underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalaburagi | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:05 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:05 IST
- Country:
- India
A 28-year-old woman, identified as Saanvi, was brutally murdered by her husband, Akshay, in a shocking public incident amid a family dispute in Kalaburagi district, Maharashtra.
The horrific attack, captured on mobile phones by bystanders, occurred near Ballurgi village, leaving the victim dead on the scene after her throat was slit.
Police are actively searching for the suspect, who fled in his vehicle, while a case of murder has been registered in an effort to bring him to justice.
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