China's Crackdown on Destructive Price Wars

China's market regulator has announced plans to intensify efforts to curb destructive price wars. This commitment was made during a recent meeting with prominent state-owned and private enterprises, such as CATL, BYD, and Meituan.

The State Administration for Market Regulation declared its intention to bolster anti-monopoly regulations and support firms in expanding their presence globally.

Other notable companies at the symposium included Chery Automobile, DiDi Global, China Minmetals, and China State Construction Engineering Corporation, all working towards ensuring fair competition in the marketplace.