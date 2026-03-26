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China's Crackdown on Destructive Price Wars

China's market regulator pledges to intensify measures against destructive price wars at a meeting with major state and private firms, including CATL, BYD, and Meituan. The regulator aims to enhance anti-monopoly regulation while supporting companies' expansion into overseas markets, addressing concerns about fair competition in various industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 26-03-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 16:03 IST
China's Crackdown on Destructive Price Wars
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  • China

China's market regulator has announced plans to intensify efforts to curb destructive price wars. This commitment was made during a recent meeting with prominent state-owned and private enterprises, such as CATL, BYD, and Meituan.

The State Administration for Market Regulation declared its intention to bolster anti-monopoly regulations and support firms in expanding their presence globally.

Other notable companies at the symposium included Chery Automobile, DiDi Global, China Minmetals, and China State Construction Engineering Corporation, all working towards ensuring fair competition in the marketplace.

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