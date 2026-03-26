Gulf Strife: Chaos at Asian Ports as Strait of Hormuz Battles Disrupt Shipping

The Strait of Hormuz, an essential artery for global energy transportation, is nearing full closure amid the ongoing Gulf conflict, leading to significant shipping delays across Asia. Oil tankers and other merchant vessels are forming extensive queues at Asian ports while operators await further instructions.

The Straits Times highlighted increased congestion at key transshipment ports like Singapore, Malaysia's Tanjung Pelepas, and Klang, should the crisis extend. These ports may see more Gulf-bound cargo carriers seeking anchorage in the following weeks, exacerbating bottleneck issues.

Recent joint military actions by the US and Israel against Iran have prompted retaliatory responses, intensifying conflict across the Gulf. Portcast, a supply-chain intelligence entity, underscores that shipping disruptions are causing vessels to reroute, delaying port access and extending queues. Meanwhile, PSA Singapore is offering solutions for shipment disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)